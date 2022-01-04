Apple | iPhone 14 will feature a new front camera design with an elongated hole-punch, according to Gurman | NNDC | technology

The iPhone 14, the successor to Apple’s latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, could feature a bean-shaped hole for incorporating FaceID sensors, rather than the brand’s usual “notch.”

This was revealed by a Bloomberg analyst Mark Gorman, who advanced through his ‘newsletter’ in a note retrieved by Gizmochina, that the Tim Cook-led company would have chosen to include an elongated hole capable of accommodating the sensors needed for facial recognition.

At the moment, it is not mentioned in which area of ​​the panel this hole will be integrated, i.e. whether it will be included in the center as indicated by the latest Apple models where the TrueDepth front camera is located, or on one side of the display.

According to a note shared with investors that Apple Insider had access to last July, Apple’s upcoming “smartphone” will for the first time feature a titanium alloy chassis that the company is already using in other products such as Apple Watch o Apple Card.

It should be remembered that Apple first introduced this notch with the iPhone X in 2017, and since then, it has been maintained in the rest of the models it launched, such as the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 12.

