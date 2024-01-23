Apple boasts about the battery in its latest video for the iPhone 15 Plus

Apple continues to air video ads regarding the iPhone 15 Plus' impressive battery life. Is that really how this ad shows it?

A new announcement about the long-lasting battery for the iPhone 15 Plus

Among his recent statements, Apple posted a video highlighting the battery life of the iPhone 15 Plus. He defines it as “ultra-long battery life for relentless moments” ending with “relax, it's the iPhone 15 Plus” featured now. Is the iPhone 15 Plus battery unforgiving?

This is the second promotional advertisement about the iPhone 15 Plus battery. Recently in December an ad was posted in it The outlet came to life I missed the device while singing.

The new announcement will be made during the day that A father films his son trying to break some wooden blocks. At the end of the video it gets dark and You can watch a video with a duration of approximately 5 hours and 20 minutes. Can you keep up that long recording while maintaining more hours of battery life?

The iPhone 15 Plus has one of the best battery lives

Except for iPhone 15 Pro Max which has up to 29 hours of video playback (4422 mAh), iPhone 15 Plus has 26 hours of video playback (4383 mAh)Very good battery capacity than iPhone 15 (3349 mAh).

The size of the device allows the inclusion of a larger battery Plus versions of the iPhone are usually what they offer, they try to differentiate themselves and give their users more usage time. It may not offer another viewfinder, 120Hz display like the iPhone Pro, but the battery is far superior to the regular-sized Pro.

These from Cupertino, after introducing new iPhones and products in general, They are committed to giving it deep exposure in ads that highlight important characteristics. It's just like Access notification feature on iPhone To let your loved ones and family know that you have already arrived somewhere.

Just as in This ad was shared by Apple As a father waits for his daughter to arrive at school, worried that she is a new driver behind the wheel, it is a function that really helps a lot because it is not always possible to announce when we will arrive somewhere, either due to the rush or the immediacy of activities after said arrival.