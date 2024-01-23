Apple AirPods make magic with their Adaptive Sound option: How to use it

Adaptive sound allows you to improve noise cancellation and not lose your connection with the environment. (Manzana)

In 2023, Apple revealed Adaptive Sound as one of the functions that will come to the AirPods Pro 2, but it was not until the end of last year in early 2024 that it was finally enabled and many users were able to try it out, including the benefits of this technology that provides an immersive audio experience .

This feature is exclusive to Headphones at the highest level From the company and compatible with iOS 17Since a large part of its operation requires a cell phone, which will provide the user with control.

Adaptive sound could be similar to noise cancellation, which has been one of the most popular hearing aid features in recent years. But it goes one step further and allows greater control over the environment.

This feature dynamically adjusts the level of noise cancellation and transparency of AirPods Pro 2 based on the environment and user preferences.So that you are not completely isolated from your surrounding environment.

For example, headphones will increase the noise cancellation level when we go out on the street or lower it if we work in the office. TEverything will be done automatically or manuallyWhich changes the relationship with the environment by being able to understand what is happening outside the headphones.

Adaptive sound works thanks to sensors and microphones in hearing aids. This way it detects the ambient noise level and user activity, and adjusts the balance between noise cancellation and transparency.

To activate this function you must have an iPhone compatible with iOS 17 and AirPods Pro 2, and since it is an exclusive function for these headphones, you must follow the following steps:

1. On mobile, swipe down from the top right corner to open Control Center.

2. Touch and hold the volume control icon.

3. From the drop-down menu, choose the “Adapt” option under Sound Settings.

Already within the function, different types of uses will be offered according to the user's preferences and how they want to settle the noise in their environment:

– Noise Control: Detects the ambient noise level and adjusts active noise cancellation, allowing the user to focus on the music or podcast they are listening to.

– Conversation Detection: Recognizes when you're in a conversation, reducing noise cancellation so you can interact with people using headphones. When the conversation ends, the hearing aids increase the volume to the previous level.

– Automatic volume adjustment: It adapts not only to noise cancellation, but also to the volume of the content being played.

It is also possible to activate it through Siri. In this case, simply call the assistant with a voice command and then tell it: “Enable custom volume” or “Enable conversation recognition,” so that it can configure either option.

Furthermore, within the options we can remove the adaptive sound and choose other functions such as noise cancellation and transparency, the latter of which will make us hear everything that is happening around us.

It is important to mention that This new feature is compatible with iPad running iPadOS 17 and Mac running macOS 14 Sonoma or later.Allowing you to enjoy different levels of immersion in different environments.