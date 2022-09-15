Apple asks all iPhone, iPad and Mac devices to be updated for this serious vulnerability

Apple requires that its devices be updated to the latest version of the operating system. (Photo: Arts Technica

For the eighth time this year, manzana Issue a security update To fix the “zero-day” vulnerability that affects its foundation Operating systems s Hardware.

So if any Infobae reader has an extension IphoneAnd the IPAD also MacNo need to hesitate upgrade software as quickly as possible to avoid being hacked.

It should be noted that in the case of iPhone or iPad, installation is not required iOS 16 also iPad OS 16And the Straight. Apple also included a correction in the . file Versions 15.7 From the above mentioned operating systems, so you can choose which of these two you want to use to perform the update.

You are aware of a report that this vulnerability has been actively exploited. However, it does not provide more details about the possible attacks.

What is this vulnerability in Apple devices

Detailing each of the above updates, Apple states that the bug was reported by an anonymous researcher and identified as CVE-2022-32917.

Also, there is knowledge of a report indicating that this vulnerability has been actively exploited. However, it does not provide more details about the possible attacks.

According to the people of Cupertino, the vulnerability in question allows it An application that executes arbitrary code with kernel privileges. So do not miss the opportunity to install updated versions of the operating system with the inclusion of the corresponding patch.

The devices affected by this error are:

– All models from iPhone 6S onwards;

– 7th generation iPod Touch;

– iPad 5th generation and later;

– iPad mini 4 and later;

– iPad Air 2 and later;

– all iPad Pro models;

On the Mac side, the vulnerability affects every compatible Big Sur and Monterey.

iPhone 14. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Parilla)

It is important to have an updated iPhone, iPad and Mac

True, many users do not always want to update their devices to the latest version of the operating system. Especially those whose team has been around for a few years now.

Sometimes this can be out of fear of stability issues, or simply because they don’t think that installing the latest version will provide very noticeable changes in performance or productivity.

However, it’s important to stay up to date on security updates, whether it’s on your iPhone, Mac, or iPad. When it comes to the latest vulnerability discovered in Apple’s operating system, installing the patch is very simple:

– If using a Mac, the Big Sur 11.7 or Monterey 12.6 update can be found at System Preferences > Software Update.

– For iPhone and iPad, you should go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Update iPhone to a new version of iOS. (Photo: Business Insider)

As mentioned from the beginning, Apple won’t force you to install iOS/iPadOS 16, but you can choose to stay on version 15.7, which also fixes the latest vulnerability.

Anyway, don’t forget that iOS 16 will bring important security updates. They will be installed faster thanks quick security response, One of the jobs featured at this recent WWDC conference.

In fact, users will be able to choose to download security patches without having to replace the entire operating system. A function that will not be exclusive to the iPhone but will also come to Macs thanks to macOS Ventura.

Read on