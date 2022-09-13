Google already has widgets ready for iOS 16 lock screen

Google is also preparing for iOS 16!

Starting today we can start enjoying most of the functions iOS 16 Which Apple announced at WWDC in 2022, and one of the most impressive is Customization Options provided by the operating system, as ditto We previously shared of trial versions.

With the arrival of this highly anticipated update that is one of the most complete in recent years, not only Apple, Google has also prepared the widgets that will be available on the iOS 16 lock screenavailable for Search, Chrome, Drive, Google Maps, Gmail, and Google News apps.

This is what 6 Google widgets look like in iOS 16

Although from Google Articles Confirmed that they will be available in the coming weeks, they have shared a preview of what six of these gadgets will look like in iOS 16.

seek

This tool will allow you to start a Google search directly from the lock screen. Even for Do a search with your voice, camera, translate, or get help with homework or shopping.

Chrome

Chrome will allow Start the search with your voice or in incognito mode.

leader

drive tool Suggest files and folders One-touch highlights to pick up where you left off.

Google Maps

This piece will be presented Real-time traffic updates and estimated travel times to places like home and work directly on the lock screen. When you’re ready to go out, just tap to open the app and start browsing.

Favorite restaurants, shops, and other nearby places can also be found by clicking on the map search tool.

gmail

Gmail lock screen widget It will automatically display the number of new messages in the inbox. You can also customize the tool to see which categories of your inbox, such as social or updates, contain new messages.

Google News

This piece will give us A quick look at today’s headlines. And if something caught your attention, a tap is enough to read more in the app.

With the arrival of these tools, it will be possible to unlock the iPhone to access the most used Google functions with just one touch, and even see some updates directly on the lock screen.