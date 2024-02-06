Appeals court refuses to grant immunity to Trump from election interference case

This is the second time in a few months that the judges have rejected the ruling Trump's Immunity Arguments While he was in the White House until January 6, 2021, Joe Biden's supporters said he could be prosecuted for actions taken when a mob stormed the Capitol to block his certification of victory.

But it also lays the groundwork for additional appeals by the former Republican president that could reach the U.S. Supreme Court. The trial was originally scheduled for March, but was postponed last week and the judge did not immediately set a new date.

The test date has huge political implications, and the Republican primary front-runner, Trump, It hopes to delay it until after the November election.

If Trump defeats President Biden in a rematch in November's presidential election, He could try to use his position as head of the executive branch to order a new attorney general to dismiss the federal cases, or he could seek a pardon for himself.

There was a legal question Can former presidents be sued after leaving office for activities related to their official duties at the White House?

The Supreme Court has said Presidents are immune from civil liability for official actsAnd Trump's lawyers have argued for months to extend those protections For criminal prosecution.

Actions are said Trump accused Trump of failing to stay in office after losing the 2020 election All are subject to the "outer perimeter" of the President's official legislation.

But still Smith's team has said there is no such exemption in the U.S. Constitution or previous cases, and that in any case, Trump's actions were not part of his official duties.

Trump's lawyers appealed to the Washington DC Court of Appeals, but Smith asked the Supreme Court to intervene first.

I hope it secures the March 4 hearing date, ensuring a speedy and final verdict. The High Court rejected the plea and referred the case to the Court of Appeal.