Antony Blinken sang a piece of classical music and played the guitar at the launch of a diplomatic initiative

The Foreign Minister took the podium at the launch of the diplomatic initiative



US Secretary of State, Anthony BlinkenAt a formal event, he was surprised by taking to the stage not only to give a speech, but also to give a musical performance, where he showed off his guitar skills with a classic blues song.

The 61-year-old diplomat, who describes himself as a “(very) amateur guitarist”, showed off his skills by playing the guitar and singing. “Hoochie Coochie Man” by Muddy Waters.

“If this doesn’t clear up the room, I don’t know what will,” Blinken, who flaunted his rock star side, joked before his performance. He later posted a video clip on social media and said:I couldn’t miss the opportunity to combine music and diplomacy“.

The photos quickly went viral, with many positive comments. “Oh my God…it was unbelievable!” one user exclaimed, echoing the sentiments of many. Others praised Blinken’s hidden talent, with one saying: “Wow, I had no idea!” So beautiful,” and another expressed: “I loved seeing your hidden talents. You did a great job @SecBlinken.

Blinken, who has been the 71st Secretary of State since January 2021, He also has three songs available on Spotify under his alias AblinkenWhich shows a lesser-known side of his multi-faceted personality.

The unexpected offer came within the framework of launching the “Global music diplomacy“, which seeks to make music a powerful tool for promoting peace and democracy and supporting broader foreign policy goals.

The star-studded event included live performances by a number of artists, including Jimmy Barton, Gayle, Dave Grohl, Mickey Guyton, Herbie Hancock, and others. Quincy Jones received the first Peace Through Music Award For its important role in intercultural exchanges and promoting peace through music.

The launch of the Global Music Diplomacy initiative led to three major announcements: a partnership with the Recording Academy for the American Music Mentoring Program, efforts to enhance English language learning curricula abroad, and a Fulbright Kennedy Center Visiting Scholar in the Arts and Sciences. .

I hope the initiative Blinken highlighted music’s ability to connect cultures and tell America’s story around the world. By launching this initiative, we hope to introduce a new generation of global audiences to what previous generations found so attractive: our people and our culture. “We have no more powerful tools in our diplomatic toolbox, and I look forward to seeing – and hearing – the results of this initiative.”

The development of the “Global Music Diplomacy” initiative comes on the heels of the Promoting Peace, Education and Cultural Exchange (PEACE) through the Music Diplomacy Act of 2022, which refers to a unique approach to international relations that harmonizes diplomacy and music.

The State Department has long launched music-based diplomatic initiatives, from President Roosevelt’s establishment of the Office of Inter-American Affairs (OIAA) in 1940 to Bruce Springsteen’s performance to 300,000 fans in East Berlin in 1988, the year before the wall came down. , through 2010’s “Next Level,” an effort to build a global community through hip-hop.

(With information from AP)