September 28, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Antony Blinken sang a piece of classical music and played the guitar at the launch of a diplomatic initiative

Antony Blinken sang a piece of classical music and played the guitar at the launch of a diplomatic initiative

Lane Skeldon September 28, 2023 3 min read
The Foreign Minister took the podium at the launch of the diplomatic initiative

US Secretary of State, Anthony BlinkenAt a formal event, he was surprised by taking to the stage not only to give a speech, but also to give a musical performance, where he showed off his guitar skills with a classic blues song.

You may be interested in: The United States expressed its support for the ceasefire between the government of Gustavo Petro and dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

The 61-year-old diplomat, who describes himself as a “(very) amateur guitarist”, showed off his skills by playing the guitar and singing. “Hoochie Coochie Man” by Muddy Waters.

“If this doesn’t clear up the room, I don’t know what will,” Blinken, who flaunted his rock star side, joked before his performance. He later posted a video clip on social media and said:I couldn’t miss the opportunity to combine music and diplomacy“.

You may be interested in: Antony Blinken spoke after US sanctions on the pseudonym Chiquito Malo: What did he say?

The photos quickly went viral, with many positive comments. “Oh my God…it was unbelievable!” one user exclaimed, echoing the sentiments of many. Others praised Blinken’s hidden talent, with one saying: “Wow, I had no idea!” So beautiful,” and another expressed: “I loved seeing your hidden talents. You did a great job @SecBlinken.

Blinken sang “Hoochie Coochie Man” by Muddy Waters

Blinken, who has been the 71st Secretary of State since January 2021, He also has three songs available on Spotify under his alias AblinkenWhich shows a lesser-known side of his multi-faceted personality.

See also  Eugenio Derbez: This is why the actor did not accept his mother's recent relationship | Silvia Derbez | Juan Carlos Barreto | Mexico

The unexpected offer came within the framework of launching the “Global music diplomacy“, which seeks to make music a powerful tool for promoting peace and democracy and supporting broader foreign policy goals.

The star-studded event included live performances by a number of artists, including Jimmy Barton, Gayle, Dave Grohl, Mickey Guyton, Herbie Hancock, and others. Quincy Jones received the first Peace Through Music Award For its important role in intercultural exchanges and promoting peace through music.

The launch of the Global Music Diplomacy initiative led to three major announcements: a partnership with the Recording Academy for the American Music Mentoring Program, efforts to enhance English language learning curricula abroad, and a Fulbright Kennedy Center Visiting Scholar in the Arts and Sciences. .

I hope the initiative Blinken highlighted music’s ability to connect cultures and tell America’s story around the world. By launching this initiative, we hope to introduce a new generation of global audiences to what previous generations found so attractive: our people and our culture. “We have no more powerful tools in our diplomatic toolbox, and I look forward to seeing – and hearing – the results of this initiative.”

The development of the “Global Music Diplomacy” initiative comes on the heels of the Promoting Peace, Education and Cultural Exchange (PEACE) through the Music Diplomacy Act of 2022, which refers to a unique approach to international relations that harmonizes diplomacy and music.

The State Department has long launched music-based diplomatic initiatives, from President Roosevelt’s establishment of the Office of Inter-American Affairs (OIAA) in 1940 to Bruce Springsteen’s performance to 300,000 fans in East Berlin in 1988, the year before the wall came down. , through 2010’s “Next Level,” an effort to build a global community through hip-hop.

See also  Cancer, Leo and Virgo: what awaits them in health, money and love for 2022; This says Tarot

(With information from AP)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

VIDEO: Raúl de Molina’s daughter interviews her father exclusively on Univision’s “El gordo y la Flaca”

September 28, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Alicia Machado did not hold her tongue and swept the floor with Paulina Rubio: “It’s very unbearable”

September 28, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

What happened to Kim Kardashian? She is unrecognizable with this drastic change in appearance and is being compared on social networks to her new ex-partner Kanye West and “Son of Chucky” | people | entertainment

September 27, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

UberEats will be integrated into the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

September 28, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Antony Blinken sang a piece of classical music and played the guitar at the launch of a diplomatic initiative

September 28, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

ORH Webinar 10/10: “Beyond Flexible Rewards: Strategic Corporate Wellbeing” – ORH

September 28, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: date and time by country and TV channels showing the super middleweight title fight via TV Azteca, Canal 5, ESPN and Star Plus | Boxing | Complete sport

September 28, 2023 Cassandra Curtis