Announcing the closing of two real identity and license processing centers in the United States

Two Driver’s License Processing Centers (DLPC), Real ID Cards and ID Cards will be closed soon in the United States. That’s what he announced California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in California.

The decision is made based on the appearance of these processes digitally. In fact, more and more procedures for these properties are being carried out online. Added to this are “a stricter state budget and an extended federal filing date schedule for REAL ID,” the DMV explains.

The centers that will be closed starting next September are the following: The Pacoima DLPC located at 11623 Glenoaks Blvd will cease service on Friday, September 1 at 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, Fontana DLPC located at 16499 Merrill Ave. As of September 8, at 5 p.m. Another treatment center had already closed in March for repairs and would not open again. This is the Anaheim DLPC at 3170 W. Lincoln Ave.

The DMV is taking on more roles

Following the decision to close several driver’s license, ID and real ID processing centers, other DMV offices will remain open. In this way, they will bear the services that the centers that will close in September will stop providing.

Official data revealed by the DMV indicates that more than 16 million Californians have already obtained their real ID card since 2018. As is known, the US Department of Homeland Security has extended the date of imposing the real ID requirement until May 7, 2025.

By the indicated date, “most eligible California residents will have the opportunity to obtain a real ID in their regular renewal cycle. The period is five years to obtain driver’s licenses,” the DMV statement said. If you still do not have your real ID in California, you can Be guided by the following steps Created by DMV.