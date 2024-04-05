April 5, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Angel Brito, occupational wellness expert at Sacyr, reveals the keys to talent wellbeing at Coffee Break

Angel Brito, occupational wellness expert at Sacyr, reveals the keys to talent wellbeing at Coffee Break

Zera Pearson April 5, 2024 1 min read

In compliance with the provisions of Article 5 of Organic Law 15/1999, of December 13, on the Protection of Personal Data (hereinafter referred to as “LOPD”), EDICIONES DIGITALES SIGLO 21, SL informs you. That the personal data you have provided to us by completing any electronic form appearing on our website, in addition to those data contained in EDICIONES DIGITALES SIGLO 21, SL. The access resulting from your browsing, consultation, request or contract for any service or product, or any transaction or operation carried out through the websites of our editorial group EDICIONES DIGITALES SIGLO 21, SL., will be collected in a file for which Digital Editions SIGLO 21, SL. . Filed with CIF B86103140 with an address for these purposes at Calle Comandante Franco, 24 28016, Madrid. In general, the personal data you provide to us will be used to respond to your requests for information, as well as to inform you about new activities, products and services of EDICIONES DIGITALES SIGLO 21, SL. Here you can read our Legal Notice and Privacy Policy.

See also  Why is it important to eat carbohydrates? Here we explain it to you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

University of Granada headquarters for the 35th Spanish Physics Olympiad

April 4, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

UNLaR: Nearly 500 new entrants in health sciences

April 4, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Minister Yesenia Supreme is accused of lying on her CV

April 3, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Fernando Hierro will negotiate with Al-Nasr, CR7 player

April 5, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

A 'super vortex' has been identified in Antarctica that could spell disaster for humanity

April 5, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Colleagues burned the face of a young Venezuelan woman in case she was subjected to harassment, which alarmed Peru

April 5, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Tremors in the US today, April 4 – Last Recorded Earthquake, Earthquake and Richter Magnitude via USGS Live | United States Geological Survey | composition

April 5, 2024 Winston Hale