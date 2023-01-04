Anahi visits Andres García

Correspondent in Mexico City

The singer Anahi took advantage of her presence in Acapulco to visit her friend Andrés García, for whom she had great affection and infinite gratitude, as they worked together on the TV series “Mujeres Enganiadas”, after which he and his wife, Margarita, would support her lovingly and unconditionally, when she went through very difficult moments of physical health and sentimentality in her adolescence.

“I adore you with all my heart. I am always here for you,” the actress wrote at the bottom of the photos she shared, in which she is seen with her husband, Manuel Velasco, next to Andres.

The actress showed that she was always looking out for the health of her friend, who had been sensitive in recent months.

She must remember that just a few weeks ago, said Anahi, she had sent Andres, a pulmonologist whom she trusted, to evaluate and treat him in the best possible conditions, a case for which the actor publicly thanked and replied:

“I adore you with all my heart. You know that you depend on me unconditionally. In this life you must have a good memory and never forget who was good to you. If people really knew all the time and affection you and Margarita gave me in my adolescence, they would They know all the gratitude that is in my heart,” Anahi wrote on social networks in response to Andres’ gratitude.

And now, as soon as possible, he visited him.