June 25, 2023

America cooperating closely with allies on insurgency in Russia | AlMomento.net

Phyllis Ward June 25, 2023

Anthony Blinken, United States Secretary of State.

  • Date: 06/24/2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on a phone call Saturday with the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries and the European Union to discuss “the current situation in Russia” after Russia declared an armed rebellion. Wagner’s mercenaries against Moscow and reiterated the United States’ support for Ukraine.

He noted that “Secretary Blinken spoke today with the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to discuss the current situation in Russia.” US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

In this conversation, Secretary Blinken “emphasized that the United States’ support for Ukraine will not change.”

“The United States will remain in close coordination with allies and partners as the situation continues to evolve,” the statement said.

The reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs came after the announcement of the rebellion by the head of the Wagner Mercenary Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who claimed last night that the General Staff of the Russian forces in the city of Rostov, in southern Russia, is under control.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the uprising that Prigozhin started last night “treason” and assured, in a message to the nation on public television, that those responsible “will pay for it”.





