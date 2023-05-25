Amazing China TV 110 inch 16K

May 26, 2023

Forget 8K – this is the world’s first 110-inch 16K TV!

So far the maximum screen resolution standard for TVs 8K and 33 million pixels, however, what was seen at Display Week 2023 in Los Angeles debunked this premise: the Chinese manufacturer BOE presented a 110-inch, 16K TV with 132 million pixels.

The 16K TV features a resolution of 15,360 x 8640 (equivalent to a total of 132,710,400 pixels), a contrast ratio of 1200:1, a DCI-P99 color gamut of 3%, and a refresh rate of up to 60Hz.

A 16K TV has four times the number of pixels of an 8K TV, and 16 times the number of pixels of a 4K monitor you’re probably using at home today.

Teoh also took the opportunity to capture video of BOE’s 16K TV, which was actually showing 8K content artificially upscaled to 16K using AI.

