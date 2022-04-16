April 16, 2022

Almeida finally says yes to Chivas, but demands to be signed into the top 10

Cassandra Curtis April 16, 2022
Matias Almeida and the player who asks him to reach Chivas

Argentine coach Matias Almeida could not hide his desire to return to the herd, because Chivas need Almeida as much as DT needs Rojiblanco. However, dismissing the Argentine coach from the San Jose Earthquakes is no easy task.

Almeida is clear that if Chivas and San Jose agree, he could be left, considering his contract is about to expire. But Pelado’s desire is to return to the herd where he won four titles.

On the other hand, Matías Almeida will ask for reinforcements and is considering the return of Eduardo Lopez, the player who was rejected by Ricardo Pelez from Chivas. Argentine DT will press his return, although it looks complicated.

What is the cost of restoring Matthias Almeida?

Under the terms of the MLS, Matthias Almeida, as belonging to the franchise, must pay approximately $1.5 million, given that Major League Soccer protects players and coaches.

