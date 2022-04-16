Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick to save Manchester United against Norwich

Manchester, England.

Cristiano Ronaldo hit 50 hat-tricks at club level against Norwich City to win (3-2) that puts Manchester United in a struggle to enter the Champions League. If those marked with the Portugal national team are added, the figure rises to sixty threefold. The Portuguese scored his hat-trick this season, after the one against Tottenham Hotspur, to win at Old Trafford that kept United away from the hole they entered with a 2-0 victory.

Cristiano took advantage of a steal and a pass from Anthony Elanga to finish 1-1 with pleasure and then took the lead from a corner kick to score 2-0. It looked like the match was ready for United, but the bottom team scrambled and equalized within seven minutes. Kieran Doyle and Timo Pukki turned the tables on the scoreboard and sounded the sirens at Old Trafford, where a large number of fans demonstrated before the start of the match for the disastrous management of the club.