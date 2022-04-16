April 16, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick to save Manchester United against Norwich

Cassandra Curtis April 16, 2022 2 min read

Manchester, England.

Cristiano Ronaldo hit 50 hat-tricks at club level against Norwich City to win (3-2) that puts Manchester United in a struggle to enter the Champions League. If those marked with the Portugal national team are added, the figure rises to sixty threefold.

The Portuguese scored his hat-trick this season, after the one against Tottenham Hotspur, to win at Old Trafford that kept United away from the hole they entered with a 2-0 victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave his original celebration after the first goal of the match.

(AFP)

Cristiano took advantage of a steal and a pass from Anthony Elanga to finish 1-1 with pleasure and then took the lead from a corner kick to score 2-0.

It looked like the match was ready for United, but the bottom team scrambled and equalized within seven minutes. Kieran Doyle and Timo Pukki turned the tables on the scoreboard and sounded the sirens at Old Trafford, where a large number of fans demonstrated before the start of the match for the disastrous management of the club.

CR7 celebrates with Anthony Elanga who helped him.

(AFP)

With 15 minutes left, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first free kick in nearly two years to claim the win and his 50th hat-trick at club level. Along with the national team, the Portuguese star has 60.

The Portuguese scored 21 goals in all competitions with United, and he is the third top scorer in the tournament with 15 goals, five goals behind the current Golden Boot, Mohamed Salah.

With holes Arsenal and Tottenham, who lost in the 33rd round of the English Premier League, Manchester United climbed to fifth place with 54 points, three points less than Tottenham.

The Portuguese crack is being made to celebrate his goal from a free kick.

(Photo EFE)

