El Salvador will play under-20 Dallas Cup final by defeating Tigres for the second time

The U-20 team once again beat a similar team from Tigres de México and secured 2-0 tickets to the 2022 Dallas Cup Final. The team led by Gerson Perez will face Panama in the title fight this Sunday in the competition.

Azulita was a match with a good referee from start to finish. Although he had already defeated his Aztec rival a few days ago with great power, last night’s duel also required maintaining the idea and implementing concepts that allowed him to have a good collegiate stage.

El Salvador’s Under-20 players celebrate reaching the 2022 Dallas Cup Final after beating Tigres de Mexico 2-0. Photo by Alvaro Lopez, drawing



Citizens dominated the match from the start. Nathan Ordaz continues to show his quality and why he is one of the elements that coach Gerson Perez seeks to enhance.

Harold Osorio also played an important role in driving the ball. His arrival on the offensive front, as well as the combination with players such as Diego Barahona, Robinson Aguirre and Jeremy Garay, allowed Koskatlikos to settle on the field soon.

He was one of the first arrivals around the 11th minute when Osorio got a good mix and opened in front of the arrival of Ordaz, who made contact with the ball at the start but ran wide.

Tigress responded by stealing the ball and making quick moves to take advantage of the imbalance in the lower zone.

Around the 56th minute, Alexandre Omania opened the scoring for Azuleta. This after a superb display on the left wing allowed Osorio to run on the right track inside the area, he made the cut and assisted the arrival of the striker who, with a powerful shot, beat the Mexican goalkeeper 1-0.

Azuleta dominated the match and in the 72nd minute, Diego Barahona expanded the advantage with a long-range shot that the opposing defense could not contain. The 2-0 win demonstrated the superiority of the Salvadorans throughout the match.

Cuscatleca retained control of the ball at the end of the game and did not give the Aztecs a chance. The next date is next Sunday for the clash against the Canaleros for the title.