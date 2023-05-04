All flights May 2023

Want to travel to the Jardines del Rey tourist hub in May? This week, officials from Cayo Coco International Airport revealed the schedule for flights to and from that terminal in May 2023. As usual so far, connections prevail from Canada, the main source of tourists to the island.

According to this information, the Canadian Sunrise It continues to be the one with the most trips to Cayo Coco. Monday from Toronto. Tuesdays from Montreal, Toronto and Quebec. Wednesday from Toronto. Thursdays from Montreal, Toronto and St. John’s. Friday from Toronto. Saturdays from Montreal, Toronto and Moncton. Sunday from Toronto.

Also from that nation continues Transat Airlines Mondays from Toronto, Halifax and Montreal. Wed from Quebec. Saturdays from Montreal and Toronto. Sundays from Montreal. company Canadian Air He does so on Wednesday from Toronto. Thursday from Montreal. Saturdays from Montreal.

More trips to Cuba to and from Del Rey Gardens

Similarly, since May, Cubana de Aviacion flights have been added, from Ezeiza Airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina with a stopover at Cayo Coco, to then continue on to Jose Marti in Havana. It will be every Wednesday, though in 2024 he hopes to increase frequency and even departure cities, with routes from Córdoba and Rosario in Argentina.

“The Argentine tourist is fond of the Caribbean country and it is a frequent destination. We needed to connect to the Keys and Havana. To be able to arrive on a direct flight is great. We are very happy,” Claudio Palacios, director of Juliá Tours in Argentina, told Prensa Latina.

In addition to previous lines en route, Aztec Airlines is held in May magnet charters, On Wednesdays and Saturdays, it connects Monterrey with Cayo Coco, and then the Cuban capital. Russians Nordwind It will still operate every Monday and Friday from Moscow.