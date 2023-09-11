AliExpress advertises “next day delivery” service in Spain

Online shopping has become an essential and essential tool for many people. The ease of finding the product you are looking for with just one click is routine for many users. There are many platforms that have succeeded in diversifying their products, but their customers also appreciate their speed when delivering orders. AliExpress, a site that used to be the target of online jokes over its shipping times, has announced the launch of its next-day delivery service in Spain.

This new service, active since this month, allows buyers of the digital platform in Madrid to benefit from next-day deliveries, while buyers in other major Spanish cities will receive their orders placed before 2:00 pm during the working day deadline.

Next-day delivery will apply to thousands of items for sale on AliExpress, including products from the AliExpress Choice program, which are among the best-selling products on the platform, which will ship for free when purchased in packs of 3 for 5.99 $. euro.

“The launch of next day delivery is a further improvement to the shopping experience for our Spanish customers,” said Gary Topp, Commercial Director of AliExpress in Europe. “For the first time on AliExpress, buyers in Spain will be able to get a selection of our best-selling products with a one-day delivery commitment.” The representative of the digital platform added: “We listened to our customers and understood how important logistics and returns are to them. We will continue to invest in these areas in the coming months.”