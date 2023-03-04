After tracking down the man who survived in a can of eating ketchup, Heinz is ready to give him a new can.

(CNN) – After enlisting the public’s help in finding Elvis Francois, a sailor who survived weeks lost at sea to ketchup and other condiments, the ketchup giant has finally tracked down Heinz and plans to give him a new ship.

On February 14, the company posted a request for help on social media, saying it was trying to reach out to François.

The Dominican-born sailor made headlines after spending 24 days in the Caribbean Sea in January. After being rescued by the Colombian Navy, François, 47, told authorities he survived thanks to a bottle of ketchup, garlic powder and Maggi bouillon cubes that he mixed with water.

Haynes told CNN on Monday that they found Francois with the help of local reporters in Dominica who worked for EmoNews. The company had previously said it hoped to give him a “new, state-of-the-art ship” to celebrate his safe return.

“We have been able to reach out to him and discuss how best to help him and his family,” a representative for Heinz told CNN. “We (Heinz) and Elvis are currently working out the logistical details of giving him his new boat.”

The company emphasized the central role social media plays in helping to locate seas.

“Anyone who shared, liked or commented on the brand’s post helped expand reach and played an important role in the search for Elvis,” said Haynes.

François was repairing his boat off the island of Saint Martin in December when his boat was pulled overboard. He told the Colombian authorities that he lacked the knowledge of navigation to return to the coast and had spent 24 days lost at sea. Colombian authorities said he was rescued after his sailboat was spotted by an aircraft with the word “help” engraved on the hull.