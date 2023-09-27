After October 1, 2023, only those who meet this requirement will be able to access SNAP

In September 2023, new work requirements came into effect for first-time applicants or prospective applicants. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); However, those won’t be the only changes to so-called food stamps. In fact, starting October 1, the new eligibility requirements will come into effect.

It should be remembered that SNAP It is the largest federal nutrition assistance program in the United States. Provides benefits to eligible low-income individuals and families through an electronic benefits transfer card. SNAP voucher eligibility has changed, and now you must meet the new requirements.

What are the new requirements to access SNAP starting October 1?

One of the measures that made its way was to tighten some of the eligibility requirements for the SNAP program. From there, the changes took effect on September 1, and more will be added over time. Job requirements have to make a major change with the applicable age limit.

As on September 1, 2023, the age limit for fulfilling the work requirements is 50 years. Before that month, the limit was 49 years. But still From October 1, 2023, this age will increase to 52. From that date, the change will remain constant until October 1, 2024, when the age will increase to 54.

This means that once Americans reach the age established by the SNAP program, non-citizens who wish to continue receiving this financial assistance must meet work requirements. If this is not met, adults participating in the program will receive SNAP support for only three months of three years. After that, they will lose it forever.