After blocking the passage of humanitarian aid in 2019, Maduro ordered the removal of containers from the Tendetas Bridge. (AFP)

System Nicolas Maduro On Tuesday they began removing the containers that their collaborators had placed 4 years ago in the midst of Tenditas International Bridgewhich connects Venezuela to Colombia, to prevent extradition Humanitarian aid by the United States and other countries and Movement is prohibited Between the two countries due to bilateral disputes with the then Colombian president Gustavo Duke.

The business was built by both countries in 2016 with an investment 32 million dollarsbut it never entered service and in February 2019, in the midst of tensions with the Colombian government, the Madurista dictatorship placed several containers on the hull for block the way.

However, the operators Venezuelan Ministry of Transport This Tuesday they started by cutting the rails that hold the containers together on the railings of the bridge, which is expected to open on Thursday, although there is no clarification yet on whether it will be enabled for crossing people or heavy load.

The restoration of relations between the two countries, which took place last August, and the reopening of other border crossings, which took place on September 26, allowed Freight vehicles passing through international bridges Simon Bolivar and Francisco de Paula Santander But traffic is not fully normalized.

Simón Bolívar Bridge connects the town Villa del Rosarioin the Cucuta metropolitan area (Colombia), with San Antonio del Táchira (Venezuela), while Francisco de Paula Santander connects Cucuta with Urena (Venezuela).

Last Monday, the Chavista system announced that as of January 1, 2023 Borders with Colombia will be opened to allow Private vehicle traffic between the two countries, something that has not happened since 2015, although the first step in this direction was taken last September.

“I can announce that we will open the borders completely, from all of western Venezuela with Colombia to the passage of vehicles, motorcycles, trucks, cars, everything,” Maduro said, adding that it is a “New Year’s gift” for people from the border.

According to Maduro, “everything is being prepared to fulfill what we announced, to fulfill the word that the president gave.” Gustavo Petro“.

While Venezuela and Colombia are progressing, albeit slowly, in fully re-establishing economic and trade relations, the Venezuelan opposition deputy said Jose Gregorio Correa proposed to establish Traffic controls In the border crossings.

“We agree that there is free transit, but with controls. It should not be an open court relationship, it should be within legislation that allows Venezuelans to have, from a commercial point of view, competitiveness and profits, and that we do not have to compete in unfavorable conditions.” he said in a statement. , in the one who also celebrated the decision to “fully open” the borders.

Correa stressed the need to take care of the “order” and put in place “regulations” to reactivate the passage of private vehicles that have not been able to cross these crossings since August 2015.

