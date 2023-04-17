Admiral arrested for killing 40 immigrants

Juarez City. – Admiral Salvador González Guerrero, Head of the Representative Office of the National Institute of Migration (INM), was arrested this afternoon by elements of the Immigrant Criminal Investigation Unit of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (FGR).

Although the Seventh District Judge, based in Juarez, has obtained the right of judicial protection, since April 13, the charges that the military command faces are serious, because they are murders and injuries, whether under the premeditated or indecent title. of public office, and for this reason he must appear as soon as possible before a federal court that requests it.

With González Guerrero, there are already seven officials of the Chihuahua delegation from the National Institute of Migration detained after the deaths of 40 people and the injuries of 27 other foreign immigrants, in the events of March 27.

In the INM chain of command: Salvador González, Chief Regional Office, Daniel JY, Representative Northeast Office, Eduardo M, Chief Material Resources, Rodolfo CT, Gloria Liliana RG, both Temporary Station Chiefs Juarez, and Juan Carlos MC, Coordinator of the Beta Juarez group and in charge of the internal civil protection unit, the last one held is Cecilia RT, in charge of the bridge in Puerto Palomas de Villa.

There is also a complaint filed against the military command by attorney Jorge Vasquez Campbell for these same facts.