Actress Dianlis Brito meets her brother in Punta Cana after 11 years without seeing each other

Cuban actress Daniels Brito He met his brother again in Punta Cana, dominican republicafter 11 years without seeing each other, according to a post shared on social media.

AFTER 11 YEARS WITHOUT SEEING THE BROTHER THAT LIFE HAS GIVEN US!!!! WE NEED THIS MEET SO MUCH!!!! FAMILY!!!!! “.

After its publication, other Cuban artists interacted and congratulated the actress on this family reunion, sharing an emotional video on the aforementioned social network.

“Oh my God, that’s cute,” actor and comedian Yubrán Luna commented.

“Pepa must be happy to see them together again!” Cuban entertainer Hector Nawas said in the post, which was celebrated by other actors such as Tahime Alvarino, Heidi Gonzalez, Mario Guerra and Carlos Enrique Almirante!

In another opinion, one user highlighted the “beautiful reunion” and criticized “people who misjudge 11 years apart instead of celebrating with you. Some forget that many immigrants never meet again.”

In other Instagram Stories, the actress revealed other photos of the encounter at the Melia Caribe Beach Hotel in Punta Cana, and said her brother’s trip was “hidden” because nothing could be said.

Her mother and daughter appeared with the actress on this visit, which she described as “family fun.”

In the last week we meet, after almost two years without meeting each other, from the Cuban singer Leonie Torres and his actress wife Juliet CruzAnd with their parents in Punta Cana.

Travel agency and company Risa Travel shared this touching moment On their Instagram account, the artists also posted photos and videos of the encounter.

“A dream come true! Leonie meets her parents, and Juliet with her mother. The happy children are also with their grandparents,” the Miami-based entity said.

The artist couple publicly expressed their gratitude to the agency for allowing them to be with their families again.

“Thank you for giving us this opportunity to meet my parents again after two years without seeing them,” Leoni wrote.

“Thank you,” said Juliet, “for such a beautiful moment. It will remain forever in my memory and that of my children. Thank you.”

Dozens of netizens congratulated the couple on their happy reunion.

“What a thrill to have fun”; “What a blessing it is to be able to see your loved ones after such a long time”; Some of the comments were “They made me cry”.

“Oh my God, I’m dying of love,” said actress Rachel Pastor, Yollette’s friend.