Actor dies in Ukraine bombings

The famous Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee died last Sunday, March 6, during the bombing of the Russian forces during their occupation of the city of Irbin, west of the capital, Kyiv.

According to local media reports, Li joined the Regional Defense Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces last week to defend his home country. “They didn’t even have time to take a picture…Rest in peace,” said the post on his Facebook profile, which will be addressed by his relatives.

A few days ago, the 33-year-old actor posted a photo of him wearing an army uniform. “For the past 48 hours we have had the opportunity to sit down and take a picture of how they bombed us, smiling because we will manage it and it will be all Ukraine. WE ARE WORKING!!!”, said the Instagram post.

Pasha Lee participated in the films “Shtolnya” (2006), “Zvychayna Sprava” (2012), “Shadows of Unforgotten Ancestors” (2013), “Selfie Party” (2016), “The Fight Rules” (2017) and “Meeting Colleagues”. The study “(2019).

Similarly, the actor worked as a presenter for local DOM channel and dubbed movies like “The Lion King” and “The Hobbit”. Until last February, he was a presenter on the Den TV channel.

It is worth noting that the New York Times reported last Sunday, in the city where Pasha Lee died, four other civilians were killed near the Irben Bridge when they tried to escape.