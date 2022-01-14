Accused of looting a Venezuelan oil company that bought a villa in the Dominican Republic

Jose Luis Zabala, who is on trial for looting one of Latin America’s major public energy companies, Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), Allegedly bought a Villa In the exclusive urbanization of the Dominican Republic.

According to El País newspaper, Spain, card fees and transfers confirm this between 2008 s 2012, when the oil company robbery went missing, Zappala paid more than four million euros in jewellery, hotels and artwork and that he also got Villa in the Dominican Republic.

He points out that documents that the international media have access to show that the insurance broker provided them in January 2011 Reference 602,000 euros to get a luxury Villa 915 square meters worth 1.7 million euros In the exclusive urbanization of Cap Cana, in Higüey. And that junk spent 33.645 EUR In 2014 in various repairs to improve the garden of this property called Villa Marina Cap Cana.

The businessman, who did not work for PDVSA, is on trial in Andorra for his links to one of the members of the conspiracy that ransacked the public company, Venezuelan insurance magnate Omar. Farias.

A court in Andorra was sued in 2018 for looting PDVSA About thirty people, including scavengers, Farias Former Deputy Minister of Energy of Venezuela Nervis Villalobos s Javier Alvarado. Since then, they have all been accused of money laundering and bribery for allegedly claiming illegal kickbacks from companies, especially Chinese, which were later honored with millionaire awards from the Venezuelan oil company.

The network operates between 2007 and 2012 And he resorted to laundering his loot into a complex of thirty companies located in tax havens such as please Or countries protected by bank secrecy, such as Swiss or Andorra. Money allegedly tainted by oil company corruption converged into deposits EPS, entity intervene in 2015 To participate in the alleged money laundering of international criminal groups.