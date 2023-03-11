A beauty queen was sentenced to 4 years in prison for stealing a millionaire’s wine in Spain

Priscilla Guevara Lara And his partner sentenced them For the theft of 45 bottles of wine For a famous restaurant in Spain. According to reports from the authorities, the couple “Exquisitely detailed” Steal a good elixir wrapped in towels and sachets.

To commit the robbery, Priscilla and her boyfriend Constantine remain In a hotel next to the restaurant that was going to be robbed. Halfway through their stay, they requested a guided tour of the wine cellar before returning to their room.

The former beauty queen had booked a room and He had a brown wig What caught the attention of the hotel manager was that the Mexican woman spoke English and Present a Swiss passport. At night, Priscilla ordered room service to presumably run the desk manager while her boyfriend went to the front desk and stole the key that would give him access to bottles of wine.

After 2 calls to the front desk, Her boyfriend manages to take the key Minutes later, they committed the robbery. The report indicates that The couple brought 45 bottles of wine, which included Two 19th-century wines from the French vineyards, Chateau d’Yquemwhich according to the menu commissioned in $37,100 and $47,000.

The couple escaped and were caught trying to do so Crossing the border between Albania and Croatia. Now they will pay Four years in prison and a $796,000 fine.

