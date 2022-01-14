These are the 134 countries in the world where you can take your Salvadoran passport without the need for a visa

Japan and Singapore lead the rankings, which have access to 192 countries in the world without the need for a visa.

In the case of El Salvador, a Salvadoran passport gives access to visa-free travel to countries in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and Oceania.

Starting with the neighbors of Central America. Salvadorans do not need a visa to enter Guatemala, Honduras, Belize, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. A visa is also not required to enter Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay. Also in the Americas, you can enter Bermuda and French Guiana without a visa.

In the Caribbean, you can enter without a visa to Anguilla, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, French West Indies (Martinique and Guadeloupe), Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Tuesday, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.

In the case of Europe, there are 49 countries that can be accessed without the need for a visaAlbania, Germany, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Georgia, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland , Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands (Netherlands), Norway, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and the Vatican.

In the Middle East, Armenia, Iran, Israel, Jordan, Oman, Palestinian Territories and the United Arab Emirates can be accessed without a visa.

In Asia, you can enter without a visa to Bangladesh, Cambodia, South Korea, Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, East Timor and Uzbekistan.

In Oceania, you can enter the Cook Islands, French Polynesia, Micronesia, New Caledonia, Niue, Palau, Samoa and Tuvalu.

Finally, in Africa, you can reach Cape Verde, Comoros, Egypt, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Reunion Island, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Somalia, Saint Helena, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Third in Central America

The Salvadoran passport is the third most powerful passport in the Henley Ranking of Central America. Costa Rica is the best-located country – at 30 – and has access to 150 countries and territories, followed by Panama at 34, with 142 countries. Then El Salvador ranks 37th with 134 countries.

Guatemala and Honduras came in fourth at 38th, with 133 countries.

Nicaragua is in fifth place – 41st – with 127 countries. Finally, Belize appears at number 52 and has access to 101 countries.