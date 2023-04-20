A US warship collides with a tugboat in a disastrous launch

The moment the ship is thrown into the water

The seemingly disastrous launch of a new US Navy warship sends a huge wave of water crashing into the smaller tugboat that was being used to tow it out to sea.

The US Navy announced on Friday that it will “christen and launch” its newest LCS (Littoral Combat Ship) known as the USS Cleveland (LCS 31).

An ancient method known as “lateral firing” was used for this event at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard in Wisconsin 10 a.m. on Saturday. The method involves using a small tugboat to pull the larger vessel into the water with the help of gravity.

dramatic images from zap It showed the USS Cleveland bobbing menacingly in the water after sending out a wave that crashed into the smaller tug.

The photos do not clearly show if the USS Cleveland hit the clouds or if the force of the tug on the water was such that it caused the larger ship to tilt sharply in the other direction after sending the wave of water over the tug.

The incident reportedly raised serious questions about safety protocols and the effectiveness of the lateral launch method.

USS Cleveland is the US Navy’s 16th and final addition to the Freedom-class LCS ships.

Mark Grove, senior lecturer at the University of Lincoln’s Center for Maritime Studies at the Royal Naval College Britannia in Dartmouth, told Newsweek that while he couldn’t confirm whether the new vessel did collide with the new vessel, “it looks pretty close, maybe a few”. Also very close for your convenience.”

Grove also said that the side launch method is used when there is not enough water to launch the boat.

Ahead of the launch on Saturday, Secretary of the Navy Carlos del Toro said the event “will be a step closer to joining our fleet, to sailing the open sea, to continuing to defend our nation, and to represent the strong connection our navy has.” Cleveland.

