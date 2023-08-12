A unique offering in the social sciences

With an annual production of 70 titles, which they hope will increase to 100 in 2023, thus reaching pre-pandemic levels, El Colegio de México (Colmex) is resuming its special back-to-school sale that it will offer, at its facilities in Picacho -Ajusco, thousand 959 Address with discounts of up to 70 percent.

On 60 tables or platforms, on August 15, 16 and 17, the fifth edition of this initiative will take place, which was suspended during the years 2020 and 2021, due to the health emergency, and which was resumed last year.

The basic principle is that books reach the hands of the people for whom they are made, students, academics, public servants and creators of public policy, the sectors that make up our audience,” Gabriela Said Reyes, Director of Publications, comments in an interview with Colmex.

The meeting will showcase this educational institution’s editorial output on topics such as urbanism, social sciences, demography, gender studies, international relations, political science, linguistics, literature, history, phonetics, indigenous languages ​​and research.

and literary translations from Asia and Africa.



It’s a very rich catalog. And this year we have invited the independent publishing house Almadía, the Universidad Veracruzana, the Mexican Academy of History, whose titles are not visible, and the Fondo de Cultura Económica, our neighbor who is always with us, “adds the editor.

When taking an inventory, it identifies the result of the first five releases as “positive”. “It’s a positive thing in terms of publishing the publishing fund, because, you know, book distribution in Mexico is very complex, even for commercial imprints. So, distributing books to university presses is another step up from the complexity.

Doing this small exhibition generated interesting expectations in the student and academic communities. Each edition has added things. For Colmex, it’s a party, because the facilities are full of people and the new students are eager to get to know the group,” he points out.

They show that, on average, between 10,000 and 12,000 volumes are sold during the three days.

Said Reyes anticipates many longtime Colmex sellers, such as New Minimal History of Mexico, launched in 2004, which has been published in various formats and foreign languages.

Its version in Maya, Nahuatl, Tlahuica, and Matlatzinca has been in the works for three years and will be ready by the end of the year. And we’ve already started working on the release in Yaqui and Tojolabal,” he said.

