July 3, 2023

A ‘super deer moon’ will light up the sky on Monday, July 3: How do you see it?

The moon that will be visible on Monday night, July 3, will be the largest seen so far in 2023. This phenomenon is called Bugmon Or a “deer moon,” it will begin to appear from 7:10 p.m. (ET), according to the site. in the sky.

The Moon will remain visible to the southeast of the horizon until 4:33 AM (also ET) on Tuesday, July 4. The brightest spot, according to the web Calendar , It will be around 7:39 p.m.

The super moon is the first super full moon of the season. The next phenomenon will be repeated on the first of next August, according to the site space.

“The moon will appear to us to be full or nearly full for two or three days.” Darren Paskill, an astronomer at the University of Sussex, said: BBC Science Focus.

What causes a supermoon?

This phenomenon occurs when the Moon travels in its orbit around the Earth in a more elliptical path than the circular path and is located closest to our planet.

full moon Looks up to 14% bigger and up to 30% brighter than normal, And when the moon is supergiant, it’s still 7% larger and 15% brighter than the average full moon.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is less than 360,000 km from Earth. This occurs during the perigee phase of the moon’s orbit. This means that it is about 21,000 km closer than the average distance it keeps from us, about 384,400 km.

Why is it called “Bac Moon” or “Deer Moon”?

It is called the full moon in July 2023 Bugmon (“deer moon”) because it is around this time of year that antlers begin to grow on the forehead of the male deer. Deer shed their antlers in late winter or early spring and grow them back in summer.

It also receives a name There is a moon (“Hi Moon”) or Hot Moon (“Hot Moon”) due to the harvest season and the heat of the northern summer, respectively.

full moon Occurs every 29 days, 12 hours, 44 minutes and 3 seconds, Or in other words, every 29.53 days. This is the time it takes for the moon to complete its lunar cycle and go around the earth once.

