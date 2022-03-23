A strong hurricane struck New Orleans and caused extensive damage Univision Weather News

A The hurricane struck New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, Leaving a person without life and many injuries. It knocked down power lines and scattered debris in one part of the city, which was badly damaged. Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago.
St. Bernard County Police Chief Jimmy Bolman confirmed at a news conference that one person was killed and several others were injured.
About 13,000 homes and businesses were left without electricity In all three metropolitan areas of New Orleans after the storm.
A video taken by one of the local TV shows A large black funnel visible in the dark sky It was between buildings in the eastern part of New Orleans.
The hurricane formed on the outskirts of New Orleans
The hurricane began in a suburb and then moved eastward across the Mississippi River toward the 9th Ward and St. Bernard Parish areas under New Orleans before moving northeast.
Reggie Ford was nearby when the hurricane hit. He drove away from the area and as soon as the tornado had passed he returned to offer his help to anyone in need. So far, he notes, the streets have been very quiet and filled with the devastation of the hurricane.
“I saw the wires falling down. One church was completely destroyed. Three businesses were completely damaged. There are eight blocks of houses without roofs,” said Ford, a New Orleans resident.
Garbage was scattered in several blocks east of New Orleans.
In Arabia, a suburb of New Orleans, residents and rescue workers had a strong odor of natural gas as they assessed damage on the street. Some houses collapsed, some debris hung on trees and cables. The fishing boat in front of a house was twisted in a C shape and its motor was across the street. Some electric poles were left on the ground or were about to fall, forcing emergency personnel to move slowly in dark environments.
Residents of Arabia describe the hurricane passing through New Orleans
Michelle Malachovic, who lives in Arabia, was initially concerned about some family members living in some parts of northern Louisiana, which also had bad weather. “Suddenly the lights started to light up,” he said while exchanging text messages with them.
She did not hear the distinctive sound of the freight train, many say it was coming with a hurricane, but it was so windy and her husband shouted at her to leave the bedroom. He was on the doorstep of the house, watching how the hurricane was coming.
“The noise was even louder,” Malachovich said. After that happened, he went outside to assess the damage. “Right now, the house next door to ours is in the middle of the street.”
Malachovich said the house was not too bad. The porch lost some pillars and the windows of his jeep were broken. There was another house on the same street
Guy McKinsey, president of St. Bernard Parish, told WWL-TV that the church was “widespread damage.” Search and rescue teams went to people’s homes and answered at least two calls from those who said they were trapped in their bathroom.
“No major injuries have been reported so far,” McKinsey said. “It will be a long night.”
Head office Louisiana state firefighters sent personnel to the Arab And other affected areas to carry out search and rescue operations.
