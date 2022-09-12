A storm surge event can cause waves up to 15 feet to break on the north shore

The Meteorological Service’s Coordination and Warning meteorologist reports that swell from the north is worsening coastal conditions in Puerto Rico and can cause breaking waves 10 to 15 feet high. National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan, Ernest Morales.

This event is the product of the remnants of Hurricane Earl and a front located north of the Antilles.

“While (Hurricane Earl) was in our area, it continued to intensify and helped create a gale storm. The peak moment will be early Tuesday morning and will affect us through Thursday.”explained the meteorologist over the phone.

Morales warned that these waves will cause coastal erosion problems and strong sea currents for the entire northern coast of the country.

In fact, SNM warned this morning about it There is a high risk of ocean currents in northern Puerto Ricowith worsening coastal conditions.

“The sectors that we have already seen suffer from coastal erosion and floods may witness similar cases in the coming days.”He said.

In the metropolitan area, the San Juan and Luisa sectors have historically suffered from coastal erosion. In fact, at the end of July, the San Juan municipality approved 25 properties on the coast of Ocean Park as an emergency area, which is affected by erosion in the area.

Meanwhile, oceanographer and geologist Maritza Barretto Last Saturday he warned that there are multiple areas of Puerto Rico’s coast that require urgent attention due to increases in sea level. In the northern region, for example, west of the mouth of the Rio Grande de Arecibo, as well as in the area of ​​Magi Beach, in HatilloIn recent years, a significant loss of the coastline has been demonstrated.

“The advice is to stay away from the coast. The beaches are not suitable for swimmers. Additionally, people visiting Puerto Rico are urged to stay away from the coast, as even the quietest beaches will experience strong currents due to these waves.”Morales warned.

In addition to the Bulletin on High Risk of Sea Currents, SNM will also issue a warning for small boats and one for strong waves.

What is expected for this day and week?

For her part, meteorologist Deborah Martorell confirmed that another hot day awaits us, with heat indicators ranging between 100 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

“If you are going to be outside for an extended period of time, hydrate yourself well,” he warned.

He also predicted that the humidity and heat would again lead to heavy rain in the afternoon in the interior and northwestern regions of the archipelago.

Watching two tropical waves

On the other hand, the National Hurricane Center Observation of two tropical waves, although, at the moment, they have a low potential for the development of hurricanes.

Both weather turbulences are only about 20% likely to form in five days.

This is what the forecast for tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean looks like. (Yasir)

The former is currently moving from the west coast of Africa and presents an area of ​​erratic showers and electrical storms.

“Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable, and any development should occur slowly as it moves west or northwest across the Atlantic Ocean through the end of the week.”You read the newsletter.

Meanwhile, Tropical Wave 2 lies more than 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands and produces a “large area of ​​rain and electrical storms,” ​​which is also disorganized.

“The gradual development of this system is possible over the next few days as it is generally moving west-northwest-northwest toward the tropical mid-Atlantic through the end of the week.”Add a weather report.

Martorell noted that the latter is expected to arrive in Puerto Rico “as a strong wave” over the weekend.

A weak wave is expected on Wednesday. Another, more powerful wave between Friday and the weekend could generate more moisture and rain activity in the area.detained.