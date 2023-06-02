A second Venezuelan immigrant is arrested for shooting in Ciudad Juarez

items Republic Prosecutor (FGR) Friday terminated an arrest warrant against Carlos Eduardo “N”, immigrant A Venezuelan has been accused of setting me on fire detention center affiliate National Institute of Migration to Juarez CityChihuahua, which left 40 dead and 28 wounded in March.

And ministerial sources reported that the subject was arrested in the city located on the border with the United States, after a house search was conducted.

This is the second Venezuelan immigrant to be arrested by the FGR, for his alleged involvement in starting the fire that killed 40 immigrants.

Read also They are hiding videos of the INM station in Ciudad Juárez

As part of Operation Interstate Humanitarian Rescue, the National Institute of Migration (INM)INM) and municipal authorities in Juarez CityChihuahua, a temporary shelter To serve the migrant population in the context of movement in that border area.

And the NMI explained that last Monday, May 22, they were 187 received Immigrant women, men and minors, including 129 from Venezuela, 28 from Honduras, 19 from Colombia, three from El Salvador, two from Guatemala, one each from Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Haiti, in addition to the presence of three each from Mexico.

Subscribe here Subscribe here to receive our newsletters about daily news, opinions and many other options directly to your email.

dead