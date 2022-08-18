A Russian cosmonaut was on the verge of tragedy due to problems with his spacesuit while he was walking in space

FILE PHOTO: The International Space Station (ISS) is photographed by the Expedition 56 crew of the Soyuz spacecraft after dismantling on October 4, 2018. (NASA/Roscosmos/REUTERS)

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev Returned sooner than expected to the International Space Station (ISS) This Wednesday because of the problems he had with his diving suit, which also forced him to Spacewalking is suspended as a precaution.

According to the Russian space agency Roscosmos, The batteries in the wetsuit started to failso the Russians had to suspend the EVA.

“Oleg, you have a very low pressure. You have to come back, because if the battery dies completely, then not only will the pump and the fan be disconnected, but also the connection. Without communication it is impossible ”the specialist told him from the ground.

After that, he was ordered by the head of the Russian department of the International Space Station, Vladimir Solovyov Immediately go to the Poisk console slot to reload the spacesuit.

“The situation is under the control of the Flight Control Center (CCV). Roscosmos said in a statement minutes later that the situation did not threaten the astronaut’s health.

His partner Denis Matveev continued his work outside the station, but then Roscosmos decided to suspend the march for security reasons.

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov pose with the flag of the Lugansk People’s Republic on the International Space Station (ISS) in this photo released July 4, 2022 (Roscosmos/REUTERS)

CCV specialists explained to astronauts this Management decided that both should close the hatches and return to the platform.

Russian cosmonauts have completed their work in outer space and returned to the International Space Station. Roscomos informed that the health of the crew is good.”

. added The mission the astronauts proposed today will be completed on future rounds.

The cosmonauts opened the hatch of the Russian module at 16:53 Moscow time (1353 GMT) and went into space more than half an hour late.

A fourth spacewalk dedicated to robotic arm mount, It was supposed to last 6 hours and 44 minutes. Artemiev and Matveev had to install two cameras on the machine, transfer an external control system and test its operation, as well as regulate the work of various engines, Among other tasks.

FILE PHOTO: Astronauts perform a spacewalk to replace a defective antenna on the International Space Station (ISS) in this December 2, 2021 photo (NASA TV/Reuters)

According to the representative of the Russian missile manufacturer Energuia, Serguei Chesnokov, this march will be the last dedicated to the installation of the robotic arm.

The installation will be completed despite the fact that the former director of the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, threatened to stop the assembly work due to the European Space Agency’s announcement of the termination of cooperation with Russia in the ExoMars program dedicated to Investigating the planet Mars.

However, after Rogozin was dismissed from his position, Roscosmos confirmed that it would continue to work on assembling the robotic arm.

With information from EFE

