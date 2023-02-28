A rocket launched into space by SpaceX in Florida can be seen from Puerto Rico

On Monday from Cape Canaveral, Florida, the private company SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket to carry a new fleet of second-generation Starlink communications satellites into space, which will provide “faster speeds for more users,” the company announced.

SpaceX launched a reusable Falcon 9 rocket carrying 21 second-generation Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit, without major incident, from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The launch took place, as scheduled, at 6:13 PM (7:13 PM local time).

After separation, the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket returned to Earth 8 minutes after takeoff and landed on the uninhabited platform “A Shortfall of Gravitas”, positioned in the Atlantic Ocean.

Since it was originally licensed to operate the first-generation Starlink network, SpaceX has launched nearly 4,000 satellites and provides high-speed internet to more than 1 million places around the world, most of them homes, according to the company. musk.

“SpaceX has been quick to keep up with the growing demand for connectivity in the United States and around the world, particularly in regions where there were previously few, if any, options for broadband connections,” the company statement reads.

“With the recent authorization of the second-generation, or ‘Gen 2’ network, SpaceX will provide higher speeds to more users,” he adds.

This new mandate allows SpaceX to launch additional, significantly improved spacecraft with much higher throughput per satellite than first generation systems.

“For the end consumer, this means more bandwidth and greater reliability,” says the airline.

According to SpaceX.com, SpaceX has permission to launch 12,000 satellites but has sought approval from an international regulator to launch up to 30,000 additional satellites.

The company explains that while most satellite internet services come from satellites orbiting about 35,000 kilometers away, the Starlink swarm is much closer to Earth, about 550 kilometers away, which allows it to reduce the time it takes data to travel back and forth between the user and the moon. Industrial.