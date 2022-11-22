NASA’s Curiosity rover discovered a “duck” on Mars

The NASA’s Curiosity probe Found in Mars lovable shaped rock Duckan image added to other results of this type, such as a fish, a cat, a piece of spaghetti and even secret door.

ten years ago, hiker outer space He scours the red planet looking for signs of past life, but also takes great pictures. Over time, it became a game Pareidoliawhich is a human tendency to detect familiar aspects in inanimate forms, such as the “smiling faces” that can be seen on ingredients.

This new photo was taken on October 22nd Andrea Luck has recently been promoting it on social media. In the photos, you can see the rock with a prominent beak-like bulge, above a short shape that could be the body of a bird.

Science on Mars and animal rocks

The Curiosity rover is currently exploring Mount Sharp, a mountain that forms a central peak in the center of Gale Crater. According to a blog from ContainerScientists think so This area was home to streams and ponds in Mars Billions of years ago that left after drying minerals and clay deposits.

IFL Science explains that these areas have become layers of stone, eroded over billions of years by winds and storms. Sand Storms of the planet, resulting in strange geological features, as on this occasion, in appearance Duck.

On another occasion, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 found an ancient “moon cube” and a “strange hut” that eventually turned out to be just rocks.

Curiosity spent 3,647 sols – Martian days – in planet red and still works perfectly.

