August 10, 2022

A rare gastric adenocarcinoma associated with signet cell adenocarcinoma of the pancreas has been found

August 10, 2022

The development of stomach cancer is a multifactorial process.

Signet ring cell carcinoma (SRC) is a poorly differentiated gastric carcinoma. Photo: shutterstock.

Synchronous malignancies are primary cancers diagnosed in a single individual within a two-month period and, although rare, as reported in the medical literature, affect only 2.4-8% of all cancers, and in a low percentage number of simultaneous gastric and pancreatic cancers.

At present, synchronous malignancies occur frequently

In cases of gastric cancer, there is a clinical case to support the existence of reports supporting the coexistence of gastric and pancreatic cancer, albeit to a limited extent, and they represent only 3.8% of all cases of concurrent cancer.

In fact, this type of disease is much rarer when there are cases of simultaneous adenocarcinoma of the pancreas, signet ring cell and gastric carcinoma, as documented in a recent clinical case.

A group of specialists found a case in which a diagnosis of pancreatic adenocarcinoma occurred. This was a 76-year-old woman with previously diagnosed papillary mucinous neoplasm (IPMN), who experienced left-sided abdominal pain.

During the diagnosis, computed tomography and endoscopic ultrasound images with biopsy were performed, which led to the diagnosis of pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

From the month of diagnosis, the patient underwent an operation and was found to have a disease gastric adenocarcinoma.

Doctors indicated that the patient started radiochemotherapy, however, after several hospital admissions, she was unable to tolerate further cancer treatment and the patient died.

For this reason, they stressed that with few cases of simultaneous gastric and pancreatic malignancies reported, it is important to perform biopsies in patients with a history of cancer to aid in early diagnosis.

“As far as we know, only contradictory cases of time gastric adenocarcinoma and Pancreas SRC. Therefore, this report represents the first case of gastric adenocarcinoma Concurrent CRS and IPMN-associated pancreatic adenocarcinoma in the literature.

Mucinous type adenoma is a rare form of undifferentiated gastric cancer. The clinical presentation is nonspecific, with dyspepsia being the most common symptom. The prognosis for this disease is poor because the diagnosis is usually late.

The development of stomach cancer is a multifactorial, complex and long-term process. It is unlikely that H. pylori infection alone is responsible for the development of stomach cancer.

Meanwhile, the gastric adenocarcinoma It is a heterogeneous disease. Multiple molecular modifications can be involved in each histological subtype. Anatomical and histological grading can provide insight into tumor biology.

On the other hand, signet ring cell carcinoma (SRC) is a poorly differentiated gastric carcinoma. In general, poorly differentiated cancer is thought to show a poor prognosis and aggressive behavior.

