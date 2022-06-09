A patient with monkey flu has escaped from a hospital in Jalisco and flew to the United States

The patient contracted monkey fever and returned to his country from the hospital. On May 30, Jalisco’s health officials issued an epidemiological alert to a traveler from Dallas, Puerto Vallarta, who was suffering from cough, cold, muscle aches and clear symptoms such as blisters on the face, neck and torso. As reported by the hospital Monkey disease suspectHalf the world is being turned upside down these days. But the 48-year-old did not respect the recommended isolation and “fled” to the United States.

On June 4, his flight was scheduled for June 6, but on June 4, they saw him and his partner leaving the hotel where he was staying with his suitcases on the Jalisco beach. There are no tests yet to check for infection, but the patient has refused. He was isolated and left by a private hospital in Puerto Vallarta. The Jalisco health ministry, aware of the matter, monitored him but could not locate him “through any communication,” the state government said in a statement. An order was issued not to allow the National Migration Agency and airlines to board him, but he may have already done so because he was advancing on his plane, the U.S. Regulatory and Prevention Commission said last Monday.

The parties are over. The victim was informed from his country to Mexico that he had gone to various celebrations, some of whom were resting at a hotel in the harbor. Epidemiological monitoring It spread through health departments and potential contacts were sought. The Jalisco Ministry of Health has called on people attending parties at the Mandamar Beach Club from May 27 to June 4 to monitor their health and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms occur. They also made available a phone: 33-3823-3220.

Three days after experiencing symptoms, the Dallas traveler called Texas on June 3 to report his condition. Doctors recommended he go to a health center and report his case through established health channels. The patient arrived, but recommended isolation was not an option for him.

The monkey, or simika, arrived in Mexico Last May 28, By an American traveler, he was being cared for in a hospital in the capital, respecting isolation. This is the first case reported, but it is already spreading around the world, where there are hundreds of infections, mainly in Europe. The Dallas citizen, who fled Puerto Vallarta, was in Berlin (Germany) from May 12 to 16.

Human infections, for example, are not as common as airborne coronavirus or influenza. In these cases, more than that, very, very close contact is required. It is important to avoid being in close proximity to the skin with blisters and to maintain good hygiene. Body distance can be very effective in these cases. The incubation period is two weeks and the risk is higher in children and those over 60 than in other populations. Disease It was discovered in a laboratory working with monkeys in Denmark in the middle of the last century. It is spread to humans in this way or by other rodents and by ingestion. But humans and dogs and cats do not seem to be infected.

For this smallpox, the classic vaccine against the disease can be used, although it was not declared eradicated until the 1980s, when Mexico stopped using it 50 years ago in practice on the advice of the WHO. However, in the United States, after the September 11, 2001 attacks, it was ordered to produce a vaccine in the hope that it would be a useful tool for bigotry terrorism.

