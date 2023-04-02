A man has been accused of voyeurism in Hialeah Gardens

A man who snooped in the women’s restroom at a Publix supermarket in Hialeah Gardens faces a charge of voyeurism.

Thiago Alejandro Netivosh, The 29-year-old snuck into Publix’s women’s bathroom on March 15, located at 3339 West 80th Street, in Hialeah Gardens, to peek at women for more than two hours, mentioned Report for Telemundo 51.

One of the man’s victims reported the institution’s management and described what happened.

When he confronted the accused, he fled the scene. He returned the next day and was arrested. The evidence was captured on a security video that authorities obtained from the supermarket.

At the beginning of March, a man L. was arrested Sexually harassing a woman for four months in Miami.

Jacques Lamotte, 51, faces charges of burglary, voyeurism, stalking and indecent exposure.

The accused broke into the wall of the house of the woman who noticed the man was masturbating outside the house and left his bodily fluids in his car before fleeing.

In mid-February, for his part, a Florida man was arrested on charges of cPut a hidden camera in the women’s bathroom in Medley, a town in Miami-Dade County.

Ronnie Jose Barbera Quintero, 39, faces four counts of videotaping that could carry up to five years in prison.