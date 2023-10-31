October 31, 2023

A leak confirms the camera characteristics of the new Samsung flagship phone

Roger Rehbein October 31, 2023 2 min read

According to popular leakster Revegnus, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a quad rear camera module where the main protagonist will be the 200MP ISOCELL HP2SX sensor.

The successor to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra reveals the characteristics of its cameras

Although there are still a few months left Launch of the new Samsung flagship phone Galaxy S24For the past few months, they haven’t stopped coming to us Rumors about the advanced model of this new seriesIt is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phone, which we already know will have a design with a screen and flat side frames and that Qualcomm chipsets will be installed in all regions of the world.

Well, a new leak has just surfaced Confirming the rear camera specifications for the future Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultrawhich we will detail below.

These will be the cameras of the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phone

Popular leaker Revegnus recently published a post on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, where It tells us the features of the rear camera system of the future Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

According to this leak, you will be betting on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phone 200 MP main camerawhich will be equipped with a different sensor than the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S232 Ultra, where it will be installed The new ISOCELL HP2SX has a pixel size of 0.6µm.

Likewise, this main sensor will be accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor specifically Sony IMX564 which has a pixel size of 1.4µmby a 50MP Sony IMX854 telephoto sensor with 0.7µm pixels, which has 5x optical zoom As for a 10MP telephoto sensor, the Sony IMX754 has 3X optical zoom and 1.12µm pixel size.

In addition, Revegnus also confirms that this quad rear camera module will have a laser autofocus system that is being improved. Accuracy of images taken at close range and in low light conditions.

