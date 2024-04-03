A former NASA astronaut shares the care you should take during the solar eclipse on April 8

He also suggests alternative methods such as live viewing, which allows you to enjoy the event without risk.

jose hernandez, A famous former astronaut highlighted the interest paid by people who will follow the solar eclipse that will occur on April 8, a phenomenon that can be seen in many countries in latin america.

