A Florida woman wins $5 million in a lottery drawing

A Florida woman won $5 million in the Florida Lottery’s CASHWORD scratch-off game.

Janice Velez, of Kissimmee, purchased the winning ticket after stopping at a gas station. Florida Lottery officials confirmed to local media on Friday.

The woman claimed the jackpot this week at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee, and chose to receive her winnings in a lump sum of $3,915,000.

The RaceTrac gas station in Kissimmee will receive an additional $10,000 commission for the sale of the winning vehicle.

CASHWORD Scratch-Off tickets are $20. The game promotions launched in May 2020 and offer eight main prizes of 5 million and 24 tier 1 prizes of 1 million.

The total odds of winning the game are 1 in 2.91.

In August, a woman from Florida won you over$1 million with a scratch from the state lottery He elected to receive his winnings as a lump sum of $820,000.

Vanessa Tirado Gutierrez, 53, of DeFuniak Springs, claimed her $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

Florida lottery It is responsible for contributing more than $44 billion to improve education and send more than 950,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

It reinvests 99 percent of its revenue into Florida’s economy by paying jackpots and commissions to more than 13,500 lottery retailers and transferring it to education. Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid out more than $87.5 billion in prizes and generated more than 3,500 millionaires.