A family is working to bring home a former U.S. Marine who has been stranded in Haiti for more than two weeks

(CNN) — American Boyz Young has been stranded in Haiti for more than two weeks, and his family is doing everything they can to bring him home, his daughter told CNN.

The 75-year-old former Marine arrived in Haiti on Feb. 15 to do some relief work and was scheduled to fly out on March 2, his daughter Kim Patterson said.

Boyce is with another American who lived as a missionary in Haiti.

“Given the situation, he's handling it,” he said. “Fortunately, they are in a relatively safe place and we were able to keep in touch throughout the ordeal.”

Patterson would not say where his father was, out of concern for his safety, but said it would not be safe for him to travel by land to Cap-Haitien on Haiti's northern coast.

The US State Department evacuated more than 30 Americans from Cape-Haitian on a chartered flight on Sunday.

Patterson has made several trips to Haiti to do relief work in the past, which inspired his father to do relief work.

“When he left, he felt he wanted to help the Haitian people in any way he could, whether it was a construction job or a medical job or just being really useful,” he said.

He is working with security contacts and hopes to get his father and his friend out of the country soon.