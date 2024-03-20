Trump warns Supreme Court that rejection of his immunity claim would be “the end of the presidency as we know it”

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that future presidents could face “virtual intimidation and extortion” if justices don't accept his broad vision for freeing him from election tampering charges in special counsel Jack Smith's case. .



“The consequences of this court's ruling on presidential immunity are not limited to President Trump,” They said Former President's Lawyers to Court in New Brief “Unless immunity is recognized, every future president will be forced to deal with the possibility of criminal prosecution after leaving office every time he makes a politically controversial decision.”

“It would be the end of the presidency as we know it and would damage our republic beyond repair,” they wrote.

Trump's brief came weeks after the Supreme Court waded into the former president's legal troubles by deciding whether he could be immune from prosecution for his efforts to alter the 2020 election results.

The Supreme Court fixed the arguments for April 25.

On Tuesday, the former president and GOP candidate for the White House tripled down on far-reaching presidential immunity claims that lower courts have outright rejected. His arguments before the Supreme Court sought to frame the issue as one that would define not only his fate but that of future presidents.

He also emphasized the arguments that the Supreme Court had already indicated that it was not interested in the case. Trump argued that he could only be prosecuted criminally if Congress had first impeached and convicted him of the same conduct.