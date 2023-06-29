A dangerous asteroid will pass near Earth today, June 28, 2023

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) I reported that next Wednesday, June 28, an asteroid of amazing dimensions will pass near Earth. The space object, known as 2013 WV44, has an approximate diameter of 160 meters and is moving at an impressive speed of 11.8 kilometers per second.

According to the criteria set by NASA, asteroid 2013 WV44 is classified as “Potentially dangerous”It meets the requirements for an approach distance of less than 0.05 AU and a diameter greater than 140 meters. Although experts say so There is no risk of collision With our own planet, the closeness of this space rock is drawing the attention of the scientific community and the general public.

This rocky giant is expected to pass through Earth’s orbit, deep into Earth’s so-called “hillball”. This region of space is where Earth’s gravity exerts the dominant force pulling on satellites and other nearby objects. With a radius of approx. 14.9 million kmthe hill field is an area of ​​interest to astronomers and astronomers, who study the behavior of celestial bodies near our planet.

NASA also revealed an exciting discovery related to interstellar chemistry and the origins of life.. An international team of scientists has used data collected by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to detect a carbon molecule known as the methylene cation (CH3+). This molecule is considered “particularly important” due to its ability to interact with a wide range of molecules and stimulate the growth of more complex molecules.

revealing of Methylene cation is an important landmark, since it is the first time its existence has been confirmed since its “vital role” in the interstellar chemistry of carbon was theorized in the 1970s. The molecule was present in the protoplanetary disk d203-506, located in the Orion Nebula, at a distance of about 1,350 light-years from Earth.

The d203-506 protoplanetary disk is a forming system that hosts a small red dwarf. It has a mass equal to one-tenth that of the Sun. These disks are crucial to the formation of planets and often experience a period of intense ultraviolet radiation, similar to what happened in the protoplanetary disk that gave rise to our solar system.

The study conducted by the scientific team indicates that the presence of the methylene cation is associated with UVWhich provides the energy needed to form this molecule. This clearly shows that ultraviolet radiation pIt can completely transform the chemistry of a protoplanetary disk.

In addition, Bernier raises the possibility that UV rays may play an essential role in the stages Alchemy initials related to the origins of life By facilitating the production of methylene cations. This discovery may lead to a reassessment of the importance of this molecule in the formation of complex organic compounds necessary for the emergence of life.

