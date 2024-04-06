7 powerful rituals to benefit from the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8 | mix up

If you want to attract good luck, positivity and prosperity to your life or business, this information is for you. Next Monday, April 8, won't be just one day. Today I'll teach you how to make the most of one of the most important astrological events of the year. Before First solar eclipse in 2024 On this note I explain to you Rituals you can do to make the most of its powerful energyLeave the past behind you and push all negativity away.

Rituals to make the most of a solar eclipse

It is expected that the astronomical phenomenon that occurs after the lunar eclipse on March 25 and occurs when the moon is located between the Earth and the sun will be an unforgettable sight for those who observe it, especially in countries such as Mexico, Canada and the United States, where you can enjoy the whole phenomenon.

Keeping in mind that the Sun is a source of energy and transformation, you can make the most of a solar eclipse thanks to rituals and spiritual practices that will help you attract wealth, love and prosperity. Here I tell you the things that caught my attention the most and that I would do anyway.

1. Purifying bath with quartz and salt

Prepare a basin of warm water and add sea salt or pink salt to the water.

While showering, visualize yourself releasing blockages and negative energies.

Additionally, turn to quartz crystals to amplify energy and cleanse your aura.

Place crystals in water or hold them in your hands while meditating on your intention for liberation and renewal.

2. Cinnamon bath

In a bowl, boil warm water and add a tablespoon of cinnamon powder to it. If you prefer, you can also add aromatic herbs such as port, rosemary, or lavender.

Pour the water from the bowl over your body when it cools, this will help you activate your energy.

3. Harness the power of crystals

A solar eclipse is a great opportunity to place your crystals outside to absorb the combined lunar and solar energy.

Set up a special altar for your crystals where they can receive the direct light of the eclipse.

While charging the crystals, visualize the energy of the eclipse infusing them with strength and vitality.

Once the eclipse is over, remove your crystals and use them to enhance your rituals and spiritual practices.

The total solar eclipse on April 8 can be seen from Mexico, the United States, and Canada. In addition, tap into your energy to perform this ritual. (Image: NASA)

4. Letter of presentation

On April 8th this year, take advantage of writing a list that reflects your desires and goals for the future. As you capture your thoughts, focus your energy on each word and feel how those intentions form in your mind.

Then use a blank piece of paper to place your intentions in the middle. Fold it up and light a red or orange candle to burn on a safe surface.

5. Rituals to attract money

To ensure its success, you need to collect rosemary, rue, bay leaf, lavender, chamomile, chrysanthemums, red roses and white carnations.

Using these herbs and flowers, you can make bouquets of red string and place them in vases that you will place in different places in your home.

When you place it you have to focus on what you want, i.e. getting more money.

6. Rituals to attract love

In order for the right person to come into your life, you have to take advantage of the moment when the solar eclipse is at its peak.

Then you will light a purple candle and take a blank piece of paper to write everything you want on it.

When the candle has completely burned out, burn the paper very carefully.

7. Rituals to ward off bad energies

To achieve this, we will resort to Feng Shui during the solar eclipse on April 8.

What you need to do is light a white candle in the center of the room that interests you. This also represents purification, balance and peace.

