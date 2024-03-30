7 people taken to New York hospital for observation after 'severe turbulence' on United Airlines flight

(CNN) — Seven people were taken to a New York hospital for observation after a United Airlines flight experienced severe turbulence Friday night, a local EMS chief said.

The flight, which was traveling from Tel Aviv to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, was forced to land at New York's Stewart International Airport on Friday night.

United Airlines said “some other customers were treated by medical personnel for motion sickness” due to a medical incident involving a passenger on United Flight 85. The airline reported strong winds at Newark.

A total of seven people were taken into custody after the commotion, according to New Windsor EMS Chief Michael Pick.

“Upon arrival, our first emergency services unit encountered a flight crew who reported severe turbulence upon landing at Newark, and they were diverted to New York International Airport, and our crew was informed that several people on the flight were complaining of nausea. Chest pain, turbulence,” Pick said.

He said the Boeing 787 had about 319 people on board and the FAA and United said it landed safely at Stewart International Airport. According to United, the flight then took off for Newark after refueling.

Bigg said there were no serious injuries on the flight, but several passengers complained of nausea, vomiting or dizziness.

“We evaluated about 30 people and took 7 to a local hospital for observation only, with no serious injuries or illnesses,” he said. “Most people wanted to check in at the local emergency room.”

CNN's Yan Kaner contributed to this report.