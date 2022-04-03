64 students graduate from the Master of Science in Education – Alsad Californian

La Paz, Baja California Sur. (OEM-Informex). – A total of 64 students graduated from the Master of Educational Sciences with a station in Educational Research, Educational Administration and Teaching in Higher Education from the generation of Escuela Normal Superior “Profesor Enrique Estrada Lucero” 2019-2022.

The institution highly recognizes their efforts, commitment and responsibility, affirming that the Higher Ordinary School aspires to continue to be an institution for initial training and continuous training of teachers, committed to their being and their action.

The aforementioned in the academic and administrative environment governed by the quality management system, which is mainly based on strict correspondence with the social environment and with state values ​​and national principles.

Subscribe here to the digital edition of El Sudcaliforniano

In the letter they received, it was announced that students who graduate from a master’s degree today will know how to approach quality, integrity, professionalism and a secured position, in whatever field, activity and initiative they encounter daily or intend to encounter with the support of the academic degree they hold, with the aim of contributing to the promotion, promotion and development of educational research and innovation .