5 Text Messages That Are Often Scams

In the digital age, scammers have become increasingly resourceful, using text messages. try to trick people And steal your personal information or money.

Here are five types of text messages that are almost always scams and how to recognize them to protect yourself.

1. Package Failure Notifications

With millions of packages delivered every day by services like USPS, UPS, and FedEx, scammers assume most people have a shipment on the way.

If you receive a message stating that your package was not delivered and asking you to pay a return shipping or handling fee, be immediately suspicious.

Delivery services usually do not charge extra if you are not home to sign for the package.

Instead of clicking on the link in the message, check the status of your package on the official website of the delivery service.

2. Verify bank purchases

If you receive a text message that is supposed to be from your bank asking you to confirm or decline a large purchase, do not respond.

Instead, check your bank’s website or email to see if you have received official alerts.

Scammers often follow up these messages with phone calls pretending to be bank representatives and asking for your banking or credit card information.

They may also ask for your Social Security number, date of birth, and other personal information to steal or sell your information.

3. Frozen Bank Account Notifications

Another common type of scam is messages claiming that your bank account has been blocked and You need to pay a fee. To restore access.

Other times, the message may ask you to enter your banking credentials to open the account.

Scammers use this information to access your money.

4. Amazon Account Notifications

Messages claiming to be from Amazon about compromised security issues are a common scam.

Amazon will not send you text messages asking if you made a purchase or asking you to call customer service to resolve the issue.

If you reply to the message, click on the link, or call the number included, you will be connected to the scammer who will likely ask for your Amazon or bank account details.

5. Loan offers

A trustworthy lender will never contact you unexpectedly via text message.

If you receive a message offering you a loan out of the blue, don’t trust it.

Be especially careful if the message states that: Pay in advance To be matched with the lender.

Although some loans may have an application fee, a reliable lender will never request payment via text message.

