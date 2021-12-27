3 simple Harvard tips for eating a healthy New Year’s diet

Losing weight can become an uphill race When we see our efforts frustrated in front of some temptations. And it is easier to get lost when we pass by a series of delicious dishes and an abundance of food as it happens on the holidays; However, it is not impossible or purely effortless. There are also strategies that can help you achieve your goal.

In this scenario, experts from Harvard University participated Three simple tips for eating a healthy diet for the New YearThis will help you make up for bad eating habits in the past. For example, Harvard health experts note that one Most common mistakes To achieve the purpose of losing weight Focusing on an overly ambitious or restrictive diet.

This causes that in a short period of time our motivation ends up giving in to these temptations. If you add to this that there is no solid plan to achieve our goals, you are more likely to fail and do so quickly. That’s why they are the first to call Consider a single commitmentAnd Start the new year with these 3 easy ways to eat a healthy diet That will lead us to a healthier and better appearance.

3 tips from Harvard University to eat a healthy diet for the New Year

1. Prefer real food

This is very simple, you have to see the dish you are about to eat and note which of your foods are processed, for example, if it is a frozen dinner (it’s the whole dish) or a packed dressing (it’s only a portion).

It is better to replace it with healthy options, for example eat whole wheat pasta instead of refined flour pasta, quinoa instead of white rice, baked chickpeas instead of french fries, etc.

Harvard experts point out that processed foods are linked to chronic inflammation and other health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer. In this sense, it is recommended to eat a Mediterranean diet, rich in vegetables, legumes, fruits, whole grains, nuts and seeds, fish, poultry and low-fat dairy products (milk, yogurt and small amounts of cheese).

2. Schedule your meals and snacks

Although it may not seem like it, a watch can be a great solution. Harvard experts advise:

* Set the timer on your phone: the ideal is to eat three different meals and two snacks (if you need them), and not eat between these set times. This can curb your cravings, reduce stress about when to eat again, and cut back on extra calories from unnecessary snacks—a real challenge when we’re at home or work and easy to reach in the fridge.

* Avoid scheduling meals or snacks late at night: that is when the body’s internal clock (circadian rhythm) detects that he is supposed to be asleep. According to Dr. Lawrence Epstein, MD, an associate physician in the Division of Sleep Disorders and Biological Breweries at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital, “During our daily sleep period, our metabolism slows, our digestive system weakens, and our digestive system weakens. Brain temperature drops, and part of the elimination process occurs. of toxins during sleep. Eating food at times other than the normal daily waking phase leads to weight gain.”

3. Reduce your portion sizes

Harvard experts point out that the average American eats a lot and in Mexico we wouldn’t be far from this reality. Therefore, it is recommended to reduce the size of the servings, but how do we achieve this?

* An easy way to implement quantity control is: Serve your plate as you normally would, then return a third or half of the food.

* Use a salad plate instead of a dinner plate to fool yourself into eating less food.

* Keep dishes off the table so that you are not tempted to eat extra meals.

* Don’t stay at the table and continue eating when you are satisfied.

* Knowing how many calories you should be consuming in a day can also help, for example, if you are supposed to consume 2,000 calories a day but are consuming 3,000, it is probably time to cut back all of your regular servings by a third. How do you calculate your calorie needs? For healthy people who exercise 30 minutes a day, multiply the weight (in pounds) by 15 to get an estimate.

how extra noteHarvard experts point out that it is a good thing Take one step a weekIt is not necessary to do them all at once, but you should start one by one. Writing down what you eat, as well as any thoughts or questions you have about the process, will help you keep a log that you can evaluate after a week to see what worked and what didn’t. In a jiffy, you’ll have the confidence to try new steps.