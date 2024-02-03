February 3, 2024

▷ Caribbean Championship Positions Miami 2024 Live – schedule and results of all matches | Uses

February 3, 2024

66th edition of The 2024 Caribbean Series kicked off on Thursday 1 February in style With amazing results. After an emotional opening day, today's tournament witnessed action from all seven participants Federales de Chiriqui (Panama) defeated Curacao Suns (Curaçao) 7-2. In the first match of the day. On the other hand, the Lacey Tigers They will seek to consolidate the title they achieved last season; However, they made their debut with a bitter aftertaste after losing to Venezuela. This way, they play all against all and only four will qualify for the final on February 8; Finally, on the 9th of the same month, the season title will be played. It should be noted that all matches will be held at LoanDepot Park in Miami, home of the Miami Marlins.

2024 Caribbean Series Positions Table

The tournament format consists of a single round, meaning that each team will face each other once. The four teams with the best records will advance to the semi-finals and so on.

position equipment C. Fifth Patent Cooperation Treaty Jordanian dinar gf Computer Dave Capital.
1 La Guaira sharks (Venezuela) 1 0 .1000 3 1 +2 G1
2 Creoles from Caguas (Puerto Rico) 1 0 .1000 5 2 +3 G1
3 Federal Republic of Chiriqui (Panama) 1 0 .1000 7 3 +4 G1
4 Curacao Suns (Curaçao) 1 1 .500 0.5 9 12 -3 p. 1
5 Tigres de Lisi (Dominican Republic) 0 1 ,000 1 1 3 -2 p. 1
6 Naranjeros de Hermosillo (Mexico) 0 1 ,000 1 2 6 -1 p. 1
7 Rivas Giants (Nicaragua) 1 1 ,000 1 5 5 -3 p. 1

Final results for every match of the 2024 Caribbean Series

66th edition of Caribbean series will be contested United State For the first time in history. On the other hand, it is good to remember that the Caribbean Championship had its first edition in 1949 and it was teams dominican republic They have collected 22 championships, the highest number among all participating countries. They follow him Puerto Rico With 16, Mexico with nine, Cuba With eight and Venezuela With seven. Panama He obtained two academic degrees Colombia He has one.

In this edition, some amendments will be made to the regulations, which will be part of the rules It is implemented from the 2023 season in the so-called “Big Show”. One modification includes increasing the size of the pads to 11 inches (27.9 cm). Another amendment bans special defensive formations, according to Major League Baseball guidelines. In addition, a time limit will be set for batsmen to prevent matches from dragging on too long. Also, pitchers will see a reduction in the number of pitches to bases per at-bat.

Final result Venezuela VS. dominican republic

nation 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 C H And
Venezuela 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 3 10 1
dominican republic 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 0

Final score Curacao vs. Mexico

nation 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 C H And
Curacao 0 0 3 0 0 2 0 1 0 6 10 0
Mexico 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 5 7 0

Final score Puerto Rico VS. Nicaragua

nation 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 C H And
Puerto Rico 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 8 1
Nicaragua 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 2 s 5 10 0

